Ro-gan Amnesia
Not understanding pro-freedom lefties
Mar 21
•
T Coddington
23
January 2024
Anthony Fauci- Plagiarist
Igor’s recent post asks us to look into whether any of the vaccine advocates is a plagiarist… And after roughly 2 minutes of research, I think I have a…
Jan 10
•
T Coddington
20
New York Spring 2020 COVID Deaths vs Everywhere Else
As you’ve noticed (or haven’t 🤣) , my posts have been few and far between in recent months as I’ve basically exiting the COVID data space (not much new…
Jan 8
•
T Coddington
23
November 2023
The "Unseen" victims of speech suppression
Readers of this Stack are now doubt aware of the many, many examples of voices being silenced or dampened in recent years. From tenured faculty (e.g…
Nov 2, 2023
•
T Coddington
22
The future is female (and old & lonely)
My last post looked at declining birth rate and increased numbers of children being born outside of marriage… Today, I will dive deeper into the…
Nov 1, 2023
•
T Coddington
33
October 2023
The numbers on having kids is worse than you think
Today’s Alex Berenson piece nudged me to write up some analysis I recently did on trends in births in the US. Alex correctly points out the demographic…
Oct 26, 2023
•
T Coddington
28
On the morality of minimum wage laws
Listening to a podcast this morning that briefly talked about minimum wage laws, my mind drifted to a slightly different framing of the issue than I…
Oct 11, 2023
•
T Coddington
25
September 2023
I think I just solved global warming!
I recently became interested in understanding how the impending climate disaster would affect people on a local level. As my dear readers are aware, I…
Sep 6, 2023
•
T Coddington
29
August 2023
Update: Rich Men North of Richmond (Federal Employee Version)
Remy gives us the other side of the story. Thanks for reading I Numero! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Aug 31, 2023
•
T Coddington
20
Oliver Anthony is a problem for our betters
Most folks are probably aware of the meteoric rise of Oliver Anthony. Short summary: a previously unknown musician comes out of nowhere to suddenly have…
Aug 31, 2023
•
T Coddington
39
I can't believe we're still doing this....
From my local elementary school: We have become aware that an individual in your student’s class, cohort or ride has been diagnosed with COVID-19. …. In…
Aug 30, 2023
•
T Coddington
37
Untangling the massive increases in homicides since 2020
Coincidence? COVID policies made us crazy? "Floyd effect"?
Aug 25, 2023
•
T Coddington
15
