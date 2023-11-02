I Numero

Ro-gan Amnesia
Not understanding pro-freedom lefties
  
T Coddington
January 2024

November 2023

October 2023

September 2023

August 2023

Update: Rich Men North of Richmond (Federal Employee Version)
Remy gives us the other side of the story. Thanks for reading I Numero! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
  
T Coddington
12
Oliver Anthony is a problem for our betters
Most folks are probably aware of the meteoric rise of Oliver Anthony. Short summary: a previously unknown musician comes out of nowhere to suddenly have…
  
T Coddington
9
I can't believe we're still doing this....
From my local elementary school: We have become aware that an individual in your student’s class, cohort or ride has been diagnosed with COVID-19. …. In…
  
T Coddington
14
Untangling the massive increases in homicides since 2020
Coincidence? COVID policies made us crazy? "Floyd effect"?
  
T Coddington
11
